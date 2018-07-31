A former ANC employee implicated in three cash-in-transit heists is expected to apply for bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Errol Velile Present was one of four people arrested following a heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto earlier this month. All four were charged with armed robbery and possession of hijacked motor vehicles.

The accused were arrested on July 6 and 7.

Four hijacked vehicles were recovered‚ two of which were apparently used in a heist outside Capitec Bank in Elias Motsoaledi Road in Soweto earlier this month.

Present is no stranger to controversy; the Sunday Times previously linked him to a controversial farm deal in Limpopo.

The Sunday Times reported that then-minister of land reform Gugile Nkwinti introduced Present as "a Luthuli House comrade" who was “shopping” for a thriving farm in Limpopo‚ to one of his top officials at a land summit.