One of South Africa’s most wanted cash-in-transit heist kingpins‚ Wellington “Bibi” Cenenda‚ has been arrested.

Linked to at least 23 heists across Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga‚ North West Province and Limpopo‚ Cenenda‚ 38‚ and his gangs allegedly made off with R46-million over the past two years.

Sources have confirmed to TimesLIVE that Cenenda was arrested in a stolen car outside a shopping mall in Bloemfontein on Thursday night.

“We have got him‚" said a police source with knowledge of the bust.

“He made a stupid mistake. Police officers from Bloemfontein were on patrol when they spotted a car that they became suspicious of. They stopped the car‚ which was stolen‚ and while questioning the driver they realised that it was Bibi.”

Cenenda’s arrest follows the Hawks catching 23 of his alleged gang members in a series of raids across Gauteng earlier this month. Among the 23 who were caught was Errol Velile Present‚ who worked at ANC headquarters Luthuli House and was the party’s Dobsonville branch secretary.