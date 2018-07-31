The situation was tense but calm in Kimberley on Tuesday morning amidst a shutdown by disgruntled protesters over several issues‚ including calls for officials from the Sol Plaatje municipality to step down and an end to electricity tariff increases.

“There have been disruptions in some areas such as Galeshewe where residents were not allowed to come out of the area but there have been no major incidents reported‚” Gamaldien said.

“The veld behind a library was set alight but not the library itself‚” she added.

Social media messages had reportedly been circulating‚ warning locals to refrain from going to work or send their children to school. Several schools in the area are reportedly shut with learners being sent back home.

This is a developing story.