South Africa

Kimberley calm but tense amidst protests

31 July 2018 - 11:51 By Naledi Shange
Locals in Kimberley were warned not to go to work or send their children to school.
Locals in Kimberley were warned not to go to work or send their children to school.
Image: 123rf/ Anna Om

The situation was tense but calm in Kimberley on Tuesday morning amidst a shutdown by disgruntled protesters over several issues‚ including calls for officials from the Sol Plaatje municipality to step down and an end to electricity tariff increases.

“There have been disruptions in some areas such as Galeshewe where residents were not allowed to come out of the area but there have been no major incidents reported‚” Gamaldien said.

“The veld behind a library was set alight but not the library itself‚” she added.

Social media messages had reportedly been circulating‚ warning locals to refrain from going to work or send their children to school. Several schools in the area are reportedly shut with learners being sent back home.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE: 

Councillor flees in nightgown as protesters torch home

An ANC councillor had to flee her home while still in her nightgown on Thursday morning‚ after angry protesters torched her Mdantsane home.
News
5 days ago

Protesters cause more mayhem on Durban’s N2 freeway

Protesters threw fire bombs and rocks at motorists and police on Durban’s busy N2 Spaghetti Junction on Thursday evening.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces first election results Africa
  2. KZN taxi boss shot four times in apparent hit South Africa
  3. Tense count as MDC claim election victory in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. SA faces power cuts as 15 Eskom units are down - internal report South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X