KZN taxi boss shot four times in apparent hit

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss who was shot four times in an apparent assassination attempt ran into a shop in a desperate effort to evade a group of men who had ambushed him on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said that the man had been walking into Renckens Spar in Mandeni‚ north of Durban‚ when he was accosted by a gang of armed men.

“He was shot several times near the entrance and then ran inside the shop to try and hide. [When he was] inside the manager tried to help him and the gunmen also fired on [the manager], but he wasn’t hit‚” Herbst said.

“The injured taxi owner sustained four gunshot wounds,” he added.

The wounded man was stabilised at the scene when paramedics arrived and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment.

Police spokespeople couldn't immediately provide details of the shooting.