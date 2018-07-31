South Africa

KZN taxi boss shot four times in apparent hit

31 July 2018 - 16:19 By Jeff Wicks
Minibus taxi rank.
Minibus taxi rank.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss who was shot four times in an apparent assassination attempt ran into a shop in a desperate effort to evade a group of men who had ambushed him on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said that the man had been walking into Renckens Spar in Mandeni‚ north of Durban‚ when he was accosted by a gang of armed men.

“He was shot several times near the entrance and then ran inside the shop to try and hide. [When he was] inside the manager tried to help him and the gunmen also fired on [the manager], but he wasn’t hit‚” Herbst said.

“The injured taxi owner sustained four gunshot wounds,” he added.

The wounded man was stabilised at the scene when paramedics arrived and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment. 

Police spokespeople couldn't immediately provide details of the shooting.

Taxi violence: the human cost of a 'mafia' on SA roads

Son's last words recalled as state is blamed for allowing taxi anarchy to fester
News
2 days ago

Killings must end before taxi industry can be transformed - Santaco

In order for the minibus taxi industry to transform‚ the killings must end‚ Santaco says.
News
4 days ago

Police question several men over KZN taxi massacre

Police have questioned several key men whom they suspect had a hand in the Colenso taxi massacre‚ which claimed the lives of twelve men at the ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces first election results Africa
  2. KZN taxi boss shot four times in apparent hit South Africa
  3. Tense count as MDC claim election victory in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. SA faces power cuts as 15 Eskom units are down - internal report South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X