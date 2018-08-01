Women in Nelson Mandela Bay were among thousands from around the country participating in a national march on Wednesday to protest against an avalanche of gender-based violence.

The #TotalShutdown march coincides with the start of National Women’s Month in South Africa.

The marchers gathered at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in North End and started walking towards the City Hall‚ 3km away‚ at about 11.30am. Dressed in black and red and carrying placards saying “I don’t want to die with my legs open” and “Stop raping our children”‚ they reached their destination – where they handed over a petition to mayor Athol Trollip – at about 1pm.

Many of the women were in tears as they shared their stories. One woman‚ who said she was a virgin when she was raped as a teenager‚ said she had had enough.

“We are being murdered and we are keeping quiet about it. I refuse to keep silent about it. This is enough. I’m not keeping silent about the perpetrator who took something from me that didn’t belong to him‚” she said.