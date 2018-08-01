A private security firm has now joined the search for missing Sydenham schoolboy Miguel Louw.

The 9-year-old was last seen near his home nearly two weeks ago‚ and his disappearance has seen the arrest of a 44-year-old man who faces charges of human trafficking.

Now as hopes of finding the child alive dwindle‚ Reaction Unit South Africa has taken up the torch to find the boy. Spokesperson Prem Balram said that his guards had conducted searches on the KZN north coast after receiving information from the public.

“The searches were unsuccessful and Miguel's location is yet to be established. The Rusa helicopter will be taking off at first light to intensify the search‚” he said. He confirmed on Wednesday morning that the search had thus far been fruitless.