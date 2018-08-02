The South African government has accepted a court ruling that the diplomatic immunity granted to former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe was invalid – and as a result‚ it has referred the matter to the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) for further action.

This is according to international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu‚ who also indicated that government would carry the costs of the application‚ as directed by the courts.

“The conferment of diplomatic immunity on [Mugabe] is null and void as the court has decided. We leave it to the NPA to see the way forward‚” Sisulu told reporters at a press briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.

The DA had applied to the South Gauteng High Court to have the former Zimbabwean first lady’s diplomatic immunity revoked after she allegedly assaulted South African model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in Johannesburg last year.