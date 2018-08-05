The City of Cape Town had been informed of a possible strike by taxi operators on Monday‚ and this might affect the MyCiTi bus service‚ MMC for transport and urban development Brett Herron said on Sunday.

Herron expressed concern at this development which might leave thousands of commuters stranded at the start of a new working week.

“I understand the reasons for this possible action are related to delayed internal industry leadership elections.”

Herron said it was also unclear whether all of the local minibus-taxi associations will participate in the strike‚ and whether those who opt to continue with their services will be allowed to do so without being intimidated.

“Given that the MyCiTi bus drivers also rely on the minibus-taxis to get to work‚ some routes may be affected if the drivers cannot get to the bus depots on time to prepare for the morning peak-hour service‚” Herron said.

Herron said MyCiTi commuters could expect possible delays‚ and asked those commuters making use of minibus-taxis to have alternative travelling arrangements in place should the strike go ahead.