South Africa

Strike by taxi operators may affect Cape Town's MyCiTi bus service‚ city warns

05 August 2018 - 15:42 By Ernest Mabuza
Thousands of commuters might be left stranded if the strike goes ahead.
Thousands of commuters might be left stranded if the strike goes ahead.
Image: MyCiTi Bus ‏via Twitter

The City of Cape Town had been informed of a possible strike by taxi operators on Monday‚ and this might affect the MyCiTi bus service‚ MMC for transport and urban development Brett Herron said on Sunday.

Herron expressed concern at this development which might leave thousands of commuters stranded at the start of a new working week.

“I understand the reasons for this possible action are related to delayed internal industry leadership elections.”

Herron said it was also unclear whether all of the local minibus-taxi associations will participate in the strike‚ and whether those who opt to continue with their services will be allowed to do so without being intimidated.

“Given that the MyCiTi bus drivers also rely on the minibus-taxis to get to work‚ some routes may be affected if the drivers cannot get to the bus depots on time to prepare for the morning peak-hour service‚” Herron said.

Herron said MyCiTi commuters could expect possible delays‚ and asked those commuters making use of minibus-taxis to have alternative travelling arrangements in place should the strike go ahead.

READ MORE:

Union threatens to step up wage strike against Gautrain

The United National Transport Union (Untu) has threatened to intensify its wage strike against Gautrain.
News
2 days ago

Numsa calls on shoppers to ‘boycott Shoprite!’ over Namibian court case

The trade union National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Friday called on the “working class majority” of South Africans to boycott ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN family massacre leaves four dead South Africa
  2. Strike by taxi operators may affect Cape Town's MyCiTi bus service‚ city warns South Africa
  3. Roof collapse at Somerset Mall leaves one person injured South Africa
  4. California wildfires claim seventh victim, still spreading World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X