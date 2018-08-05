Police in Ventersdorp and Motswedi in North West have arrested two suspects for separate incidents of alleged rape.

One of the victims was a three-year-old girl. A 30-year-old man was arrested in Ventersdorp on Wednesday after he had allegedly raped the child.

“It is alleged that the child was on the street and in the company of the suspect‚ who is related to her.

“They met with another female family member whom the child wanted to go with. She allegedly took the child back home. The child allegedly indicated on their way home that she was hurting‚” the police said in a statement.

The child was taken to the local clinic for medical attention where rape was confirmed.

“The suspect was traced and arrested the same day. The accused was remanded in custody until August 10.”

In an unrelated incident‚ a 73-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 44-year-old suspect while walking home in Motswedi Village near Zeerust on Wednesday night.

“The victim reported the incident to the police the next morning and the suspect was arrested shortly after the report was made.”

Police said the man is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face a charge of rape.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane condemned the incidents and praised the police for their swift reaction that led to the apprehension of the alleged culprits.