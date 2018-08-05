South Africa

Two alleged rapists arrested in North West

05 August 2018 - 13:34 By Timeslive
One of the victims was a three-year-old girl.
One of the victims was a three-year-old girl.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Police in Ventersdorp and Motswedi in North West have arrested two suspects for separate incidents of alleged rape.

One of the victims was a three-year-old girl. A 30-year-old man was arrested in Ventersdorp on Wednesday after he had allegedly raped the child.

“It is alleged that the child was on the street and in the company of the suspect‚ who is related to her.

“They met with another female family member whom the child wanted to go with. She allegedly took the child back home. The child allegedly indicated on their way home that she was hurting‚” the police said in a statement.

The child was taken to the local clinic for medical attention where rape was confirmed.

“The suspect was traced and arrested the same day. The accused was remanded in custody until August 10.”

In an unrelated incident‚ a 73-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 44-year-old suspect while walking home in Motswedi Village near Zeerust on Wednesday night.

“The victim reported the incident to the police the next morning and the suspect was arrested shortly after the report was made.”

Police said the man is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face a charge of rape.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane condemned the incidents and praised the police for their swift reaction that led to the apprehension of the alleged culprits.

READ MORE:

Men threaten us with guns‚ rape: Female medic and doctor speak up

As women marched against violence and femicide as part of the #NationalShutdown‚ a doctor and paramedic have spoken up about the appalling abuse they ...
News
2 days ago

91-year-old man gets 12 life sentences for raping children

A 91-year-old man who claimed to be a traditional healer in Mpumalanga has been sentenced to 12 life sentences for raping children brought to him to ...
News
4 days ago

Community protests outside court after suspect appears for 7-year-old girl's rape and killing

Scores of protesters gathered outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday following the arrest of a Durban man in connection with the rape and ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN family massacre leaves four dead South Africa
  2. Strike by taxi operators may affect Cape Town's MyCiTi bus service‚ city warns South Africa
  3. Roof collapse at Somerset Mall leaves one person injured South Africa
  4. California wildfires claim seventh victim, still spreading World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X