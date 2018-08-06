Convicted woman-beater Mduduzi Manana to speak at gender-based violence event
Former deputy minister of education and convicted women basher Mduduzi Manana will be one of the panellists at an event against gender-based violence later at the weekend.
Manana's face was plastered on the poster of the Shevolution Africa event‚ scheduled for Saturday‚ August 11. Another headliner is deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
The event is titled: "Legends United Against Gender-Based Violence".
Tickets ranged between R1‚000 and R5‚000‚ with the proceeds reported to go toward "Lion Mama and other development programs".
Lion Mama‚ as she has come to be known‚ is an Eastern Cape mother who admitted to stabbing her daughter's alleged rapists‚ killing one of them and injuring two others last year.
#MduduziManana is #NotALegend— Terri Stander, MP (SisNoxie) 🇿🇦 (@TerriStander) August 6, 2018
People who worked in his office as Deputy Minister begged me to get him removed from @ParliamentofRSA because he is vicious, and was cruel to them.
I believe this👇is desperate and disingenuous.
Shame on anyone who falls for this.#WomensMonth pic.twitter.com/rrMCMplvj5
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had opted not to press charges against her.
Exactly a year ago‚ Manana and two of his friends were alleged to have assaulted three women - Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mopipa - after an altercation at the Cubana restaurant in Johannesburg.
Manana pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment or a fine of R100‚000‚ which he opted to pay.
A video emerged online showing the altercation.
Manana later resigned from his position as second-in-command in the higher education ministry‚ saying he was "shameful" of the act.
Last month‚ Manana‚ who once held the esteemed position of being one of the youngest members of parliament‚ resigned as an MP.
Earlier this year‚ Manana was also accused of assaulting his now-former domestic worker‚ Christine Wiro. Just days before Manana announced his resignation from Parliament‚ the NPA announced it had declined to prosecute the case.
"Basically there are no prospects for success‚” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.