Former deputy minister of education and convicted women basher Mduduzi Manana will be one of the panellists at an event against gender-based violence later at the weekend.

Manana's face was plastered on the poster of the Shevolution Africa event‚ scheduled for Saturday‚ August 11. Another headliner is deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The event is titled: "Legends United Against Gender-Based Violence".

Tickets ranged between R1‚000 and R5‚000‚ with the proceeds reported to go toward "Lion Mama and other development programs".

Lion Mama‚ as she has come to be known‚ is an Eastern Cape mother who admitted to stabbing her daughter's alleged rapists‚ killing one of them and injuring two others last year.