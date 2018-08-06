South Africa

Convicted woman-beater Mduduzi Manana to speak at gender-based violence event

06 August 2018 - 16:19 By Naledi Shange
Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training and convicted woman beater Mduduzi Manana is expected to speak at the Shevolution Africa event.
Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training and convicted woman beater Mduduzi Manana is expected to speak at the Shevolution Africa event.
Image: TimesLIVE

Former deputy minister of education and convicted women basher Mduduzi Manana will be one of the panellists at an event against gender-based violence later at the weekend.

Manana's face was plastered on the poster of the Shevolution Africa event‚ scheduled for Saturday‚ August 11. Another headliner is deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The event is titled: "Legends United Against Gender-Based Violence".

Tickets ranged between R1‚000 and R5‚000‚ with the proceeds reported to go toward "Lion Mama and other development programs".

Lion Mama‚ as she has come to be known‚ is an Eastern Cape mother who admitted to stabbing her daughter's alleged rapists‚ killing one of them and injuring two others last year.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had opted not to press charges against her.

Exactly a year ago‚ Manana and two of his friends were alleged to have assaulted three women - Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mopipa - after an altercation at the Cubana restaurant in Johannesburg.

Manana pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment or a fine of R100‚000‚ which he opted to pay.

A video emerged online showing the altercation.

Manana later resigned from his position as second-in-command in the higher education ministry‚ saying he was "shameful" of the act.

Last month‚ Manana‚ who once held the esteemed position of being one of the youngest members of parliament‚ resigned as an MP.

Earlier this year‚ Manana was also accused of assaulting his now-former domestic worker‚ Christine Wiro. Just days before Manana announced his resignation from Parliament‚ the NPA announced it had declined to prosecute the case.

"Basically there are no prospects for success‚” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

READ MORE

Women's groups livid about Manana, Moyane

In less than two weeks, two public figures seemingly survived prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). But even though they might not ...
News
12 days ago

Mduduzi Manana quit to save face‚ says DA

Former deputy higher education and training minister Mduduzi Manana’s resignation as a member of parliament was an attempt to “evade accountability”.
Politics
12 days ago

Mduduzi Manana resigns from parliament

Former deputy higher education and training minister Mduduzi Manana - who pleaded guilty to a nightclub assault - has resigned as a member of ...
Politics
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Property owner left fuming over R17m water and lights bill South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe opposition members in court over election violence Africa
  3. Convicted woman-beater Mduduzi Manana to speak at gender-based violence event South Africa
  4. Buses on fire‚ taxis on strike and train delays cause commuter nightmare in ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X