The winner of the R145-million PowerBall jackpot is a 34-year-old engineer based in Secunda.

Thabo* arrived at the Ithuba offices in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday alongside his 30-year-old wife to claim their winnings.

Dressed in matching outfits with his wife Lynette*‚ he expressed absolute disbelief at being a multi-millionaire.

"It was not easy to make the call [to claim the winnings]‚" Thabo said‚ adding that he found out on Saturday afternoon that he was indeed the winner.

"I needed to properly digest it and accept that my life has changed‚" he added.

Lynette said the hardest thing to do since the weekend was to read all the media hype around the winners.

"You can't even open your phone without hearing that they are looking for you‚" Lynette said.

The couple spent the entire weekend indoors‚ digesting their fortune.

They finally made the call to the Ithuba offices on Monday afternoon and were told to come in.

Lynette said one of the toughest things was keeping mum at work as her colleagues discussed the winner's fate.

"They were saying 'guys‚ this money has been won right here'. I had to pretend and [also comment]‚" the soft-spoken Lynette said.