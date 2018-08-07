South Africa

It's a guy! Powerball winner claims R145-million

07 August 2018 - 13:58 By Naledi Shange
Image: 123RF/ponomarenko13

The winner of the R145-million Powerball lottery jackpot has come forward‚ Ithuba announced on Tuesday.

The man had purchased the winning lottery ticket - for only R20 - at a Total filling station in Evander, Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon ahead of the draw. 

The winner used the manual selection method to choose the lucky numbers: 1, 15, 23, 24, 35 and 4.

All winners receive financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost from the National Lottery.

TimesLIVE will be bringing you an interview with the winner shortly.

Last month, a 47-year-old mother of three was catapulted from poverty to multi-millionaire when she scored a R16-million jackpot.

The Cape Town shack dweller‚ a regular Lotto player‚ told TimesLIVE she planned to use some of her  to buy three houses for herself and her family‚ and to pay for her daughter’s tertiary education. And she will give some of her winnings to charity.

Of course not everyone is eager to announce their winnings. A previous lotto winner, who walked away with R7-million, told TimesLIVE he had kept his good fortune a secret from everyone - even his boyfriend.

