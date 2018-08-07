It's a guy! Powerball winner claims R145-million

The winner of the R145-million Powerball lottery jackpot has come forward‚ Ithuba announced on Tuesday.

The man had purchased the winning lottery ticket - for only R20 - at a Total filling station in Evander, Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon ahead of the draw.

The winner used the manual selection method to choose the lucky numbers: 1, 15, 23, 24, 35 and 4.

All winners receive financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost from the National Lottery.