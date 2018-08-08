He said treasury was taking steps to resolve the problems.

“We are engaging provincial supply chain management unit on the issues of suppliers changing banking details without notifying departments resulting in delays on payment processes‚” said Mabuyane.

The DA’s Bobby Stevenson said the non-payment of service providers was “literally slitting the throat of our economy‚ as there is less money in circulation as well as strangling the future of small businesses by causing them to go under”.

Stevenson said this has a devastating impact on families who were struggling to put food on the table‚ pay for medical expenses and educational costs for their loved ones.

“Families are literally starving as a consequence of the slow payment to suppliers and the knock on effect of the unemployment rate‚” said Stevenson.

In March this year‚ thousands of Eastern Cape construction companies‚ under the Eastern Cape Black Contractors Association (ECBCA)‚ revealed that they were owed in excess of R400-million by the provincial government. The members had to engage government a number of times before their cries could be heard‚ as hundreds of employees were at risk of losing their jobs as businesses threatened to shut shop.