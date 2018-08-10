South Africa

Home Affairs system crashes across the country due to 'power supply outage'

10 August 2018 - 14:46 By Naledi Shange
Image: Alaister Russell

Home Affairs offices across the country were not functioning on Friday due to a complete system failure.

The Government of South Africa's official Twitter account announced on Friday that the failure was due to a massive power supply outage at State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

"Department of Home AffairsSA is experiencing system downtime due to power supply outage at SITA which has affected all offices across the country. Offices are unable to render all services. All Birth‚ Marriages‚ Death‚ Smart ID and Passport services are affected‚" @GovernmentZA tweeted.

"SITA and @HomeAffairsSA Technicians are investigating the problem‚ and clients will be updated on when services will be restored. Home Affairs apologises for the inconvenience caused to all its clients."

Also on Friday‚ the Presidency website was inaccessible. Reasons for the site being down were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story.

