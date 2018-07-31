SA faces power cuts as 15 Eskom units are down - internal report

Fifteen units are down at nine South African power stations, taking more than 6,000 megawatts or 13 percent of Eskom's output off the national grid, an internal document showed on Tuesday.

Eskom provides more than 90 percent of the national power, but the state-owned utility has been hit by labour unrest over wage talks as it tries to reverse a decade of financial decline by cutting costs.

Earlier, it warned there was a high risk of electricity cuts on Tuesday because of "unplanned outages". Power cuts during the ongoing winter are likely to cause hardship for millions.

The document, sent on Tuesday to senior staff of the struggling utility, shows that four units are down at the Arnot station, contradicting an earlier claim by Eskom that only one of the six coal-fired units there was not functioning.

Reasons cited for the outages at the 15 units in total include an ongoing wildcat strike and low coal levels, which union sources say are related to the industrial unrest along the coal belt east of Johannesburg.