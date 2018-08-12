The vigilance of police in Kraaifontein near Cape Town led to the arrest of three men who were committing a robbery in the area on Saturday evening‚ Western Cape police said.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said police on patrol spotted a silver VW Polo in the Kraaifontein area under suspicious circumstances.

After losing sight of the vehicle‚ police searched the area and saw three male suspects inside the shop with balaclava caps committing an armed robbery.

“While waiting for back-up to arrive‚ the suspects fled the scene in the Polo and were pursued.

“During the high speed pursuit‚ gunshots were exchanged between police and the robbers‚ and ended when the driver of the Polo lost control and landed in a canal next to the N1 freeway‚” Traut said.

He said all three suspects‚ aged 27‚ 29 and 31‚ were arrested.

They were found in possession of a stolen 9mm firearm with four rounds of ammunition and the stolen cash.

“It was also established that the VW Polo was stolen in Kraaifontein sometime last month.”