AfriForum publishes list of farms allegedly targeted for expropriation

12 August 2018 - 13:38 By Timeslive
AfriForum says the list of farms was kept confidential‚ adding that neither the ANC nor government was willing to make the list public.
Image: RICHARD HOLMES

AfriForum has published a list on its website of farms that it says have apparently been identified by the government to be expropriated without compensation.

This follows the ANC’s announcement earlier in the week that the party had identified 139 farms for this purpose. AfriForum says the list of farms was kept confidential‚ however‚ and neither the ANC nor government was willing to make the list public.

“AfriForum obtained a document‚ however‚ that is being circulated in the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform as a list of farms that will serve as test cases for this purpose. The document does not contain the details of 139 farms‚ however‚ but of 190 properties.”

AfriForum appealed to the public to study and share the list so that the relevant farm owners could contact the organisation to prepare for a joint legal strategy.

Ernst Roets‚ deputy CEO of AfriForum‚ said that a preliminary investigation indicated that the list probably contained many farms that had no history of land claims and over which there currently existed no dispute between the owners and the state.

“We expect that many a land owners will be shocked to learn that their property has been identified for this purpose. This is exactly why it is so important that the list be shared and for people to contact us.”

AfriForum said the list could be viewed at www.onteiening.co.za.

