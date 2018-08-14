The Life Esidimeni Family Committee is calling on the yet-to-be-appointed acting head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to push on with the task of prosecuting those responsible for the deaths of mentally ill patients.

In an open letter‚ the committee welcomed Monday's Constitutional Court judgment‚ which set aside the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as the head of the prosecuting authority.

The letter reads as follows:

For us‚ this decision is long overdue. For five months‚ Mr. Abrahams did nothing about the findings by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke that key individuals in the Gauteng provincial government were responsible for the death of at least 144 people and the torture of an additional 1‚418.

We plead with you - as the new acting head of the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions [NDPP] - to intervene‚ and to intervene quickly.

To remind you: no criminal action has been taken against the three key people involved‚ even though they were clearly identified by Mr. Moseneke as being responsible for this tragedy:

- The former MEC for Health in Gauteng‚ Qedani Mahlangu - The former Director of Mental Health in Gauteng‚ Makgabo Manamela. - The former Head of the Department of Health in Gauteng‚ Barney Selebano.

We find this totally unacceptable and call on you to act‚ and to act now.