Murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde believes his wife’s personal diary could absolve him.

Rohde‚ who is accused of killing his wife‚ Susan‚ concluded his defence in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday. His lawyer‚ Daniel Witz‚ deposed an affidavit in which he detailed his attempts to obtain Susan’s belongings from the state to bolster Rohde’s case.

“I record that various requests have been made by me for the personal items of the deceased to be made available to the defence‚ including her clothing‚ handbag [together with its contents]‚ her purse‚ her personal diary and her cosmetic bag‚” Witz’s affidavit reads.

“As I am informed‚ similar requests have also repeatedly been made by counsel for the accused. To date‚ none of these items has been made available to the defence.”

Witz also expressed his frustration with the state’s failure to provide him with state pathologist Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan’s handwritten autopsy notes. Khan performed the first autopsy on Susan after her death in July 2016.

Witz said the defence required the information because Khan told Rohde’s expert witness‚ pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal‚ over the phone on August 8‚ 2016‚ that he had “observed a fracture on the deceased’s hyoid bone during the first autopsy”.

Based on the information‚ Perumal suggested that “special radiology investigations” be carried out. Rohde insists that Susan hanged herself but the state says she was dead by the time she was hanged.

“As such‚ in order to obtain absolute certainty‚ Dr Perumal considered it necessary that the aforesaid special investigation be carried out in respect of the deceased’s hyoid bone‚” Witz said in the affidavit.