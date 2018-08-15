The Hawks have assured the country’s parliamentarians that they are continuing to work behind the scenes with Interpol regarding the extradition of the Guptas - from either India or Dubai - to ensure they face charges linked to state capture.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya and police minister Bheki Cele made the remark in parliament where they were briefing the portfolio committee on police on the high profile cases they were probing.

MPs from opposition parties such as the DA and the EFF had earlier voiced unhappiness about the slow pace of the Hawks’ investigation into state capture‚ as well as investigations into allegations of corruption at Eskom‚ Transnet‚ VBS mutual bank and international retailer Steinhoff.

Despite pressure from opposition MPs to explain why the Guptas were not being extradited to face charges‚ Lebeya stuck to his guns.

He said he was not at liberty to provide reasons at this stage as they were still addressing the matter and was in cooperation with Interpol‚ through the department of justice‚ which is responsible for the implementation of extradition treaties.