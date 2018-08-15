The death of Mark Minnie: What we know so far

The death of Mark Minnie, the co-author of controversial book The Lost Boys of Bird Island, has been riddled in suspicion, innuendo and many unanswered questions. Here is a breakdown of what you need to know about events leading up to his death.

The Lost Boys of Bird Island is released

On August 5 details from the book, The Lost Boys of Bird Island, sent shockwaves through the country as authors Mark Minnie and Chris Steyn detailed their investigations into an alleged paedophilia ring that operated during apartheid. The book claimed that three former National Party ministers, including Magnus Malan and one minister who is still alive, were key figures in the operation.

The book named Malan, then minister of environmental affairs John Wiley and Port Elizabeth businessman John Allen as being involved in the ferrying of coloured minors to Bird Island in Algoa Bay, where the children were apparently molested. Wiley and Allen committed suicide in the 1980s and Malan died in 2011.

The authors allege that police were halted from conducting investigations into the paedophilia ring and the activities of the ministers, as well as other people who were involved, were swept under the carpet.

Who is the unnamed minister?

Barend du Plessis who was finance minister in PW Botha's cabinet, released a statement a week after the release of the book. He said he was "apparently the third and up to now unidentified minister who is still alive" that the book refers to.

He said "the fact that I am now raising my hand is absolutely not an admission of guilt to these disturbing allegations. Rather this statement is a confirmation that I am clearly being identified in the book and in news reports, by referring to a former minister who is still alive, who has a holiday home in the Eastern Cape, and who was a frontrunner to take over from the then state president..."

"If the references are indeed about me, I will hold the authors, the publisher and the reporters responsible and answerable."

More journalists come forward

Two former journalists spoke to HeraldLIVE about their own investigations into the alleged paedophilia ring. Former photojournalist Colin Urquhart said he investigated the claims while working for Weekend Post and receiving a tip-off from a contact who worked on Bird Island. Another journalist, Gavin Evans, told HeraldLIVE he had asked Malan directly if he knew about what happened on Bird Island and he said he did, but not before asking "what are you accusing me of?"