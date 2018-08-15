Man caught in 'love triangle' beats wife‚ shoots girlfriend dead

Two people have died and a third severely injured after an apparent love triangle went very wrong in Roerfontein Village in Giyani‚ Limpopo.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said a 28-year-old man arrived home in the early hours of Monday morning to find his wife and his girlfriend arguing.

"He tied up both the girlfriend and the wife with ropes. He shot and killed his girlfriend and assaulted his wife with a hard object‚" said Ngoepe.

“The wife survived with multiple injuries throughout her body."

The man was found dead in a pool of his own blood. Ngoepe confirmed that he had gunshot wounds and the firearm was “lying next to his body‚ inside his house."

Murder and inquest dockets have been opened.