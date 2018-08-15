South Africa

Man caught in 'love triangle' beats wife‚ shoots girlfriend dead

15 August 2018 - 15:47 By Naledi Shange
Crime scene police tape.
Crime scene police tape.
Image: Supplied

Two people have died and a third severely injured after an apparent love triangle went very wrong in Roerfontein Village in Giyani‚ Limpopo.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said a 28-year-old man arrived home in the early hours of Monday morning to find his wife and his girlfriend arguing.

"He tied up both the girlfriend and the wife with ropes. He shot and killed his girlfriend and assaulted his wife with a hard object‚" said Ngoepe.

“The wife survived with multiple injuries throughout her body."

The man was found dead in a pool of his own blood. Ngoepe confirmed that he had gunshot wounds and the firearm was “lying next to his body‚ inside his house."

Murder and inquest dockets have been opened.

READ MORE:

Three policemen arrested on torture‚ murder claims

Three KwaZulu-Natal police officers have been accused of the torture and murder of a 47-year-old man‚ who had been detained for questioning.
News
1 day ago

Property mogul Jason Rohde closes his case in murder trial

Murder-accused property mogul Jason Rohde closed the case for his defence on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Man arrested in connection with ANC MP Sibusiso Radebe's murder

A man alleged to have murdered MP Sibusiso Radebe was scheduled to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚ said police.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Shaun Abrahams taking his removal ‘on the chin’ South Africa
  2. Police officers accused of killing murder suspect to remain behind bars South Africa
  3. Zuma's 'he-he-he' sparked Gupta leaks‚ whistleblowers reveal South Africa
  4. Lecturer in Facebook row faces urgent suspension‚ UCT insists South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Firefighters rescue driver dangling from collapsed bridge
Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
X