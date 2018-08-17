Good-hearted staff at a Retail Crossing supermarket in Ruimsig‚ Gauteng‚ are bringing joy every single day to differently abled Brett Nash‚ 14‚ and his mom wants South Africa to know about their kindness.

A video of the team joining in song and dance with Brett‚ who is unable to speak‚ has gone viral on Facebook‚ having being viewed over 27‚000 times already. He was born with a rare‚ undiagnosed disease. Doctors have identified one of his conditions as distal arthrogryposis.

“This happens every evening when we go there and it started five or six years ago. He loves going there‚” said Brett’s mom‚ Tammy.

“Brett is non-verbal but he is always humming a tune and one time‚ one of the staff picked up on him humming the national anthem and they joined him [in singing it]‚” she said.