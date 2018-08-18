One of the men arrested along with disgraced former ANC branch secretary Errol Velile Present in connection with a cash heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ last month told the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday that the police had tried to pin another heist on them.

Testifying in his bail application bid‚ Itumeleng Manama‚ who has a 2002 conviction of conspiracy to commit robbery said shortly after he was arrested in connection with last month’s heist‚ police from the North West came to see him at the police station.

“They said there was a case of robbery against me in the North West‚” Manama told the court.

“They didn’t say much. They said they would be back on Sunday. On Sunday they took me from the police station and we went to a building which I was told were the Hawks’ offices in the North West‚” Manama continued.

“There they tortured us‚” he said.

While he made no reference to Present during his testimony‚ Police Minister Bheki Cele had announced last month that Present had been suspected of being involved in the North West heist.