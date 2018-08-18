Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for killing two police officers in separate incidents in Cape Town on Friday night.

In the first incident‚ an off-duty police constable was shot dead and his firearm stolen on the corner of Sarah Baartman and Symphony Way in Delft at 8pm as he was picking up someone‚ police spokesman Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

The victim‚ 30-year-old Constable Lonwabo Kili‚ was stationed at the Bellville South police station.

“In the second incident another off duty police constable was shot twice in the head later outside the residence of a friend in Site B‚ Khayelitsha. His firearm was robbed during the incident. Constable Siyamcela Ncipa‚ aged 37‚ worked at Mowbray SAPS‚” Potelwa said.