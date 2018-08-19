South Africa

Robber killed in shootout with police

19 August 2018 - 11:57 By Nico Gous
It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects travelling in five vehicles attacked and shot at the driver of a courier vehicle before hijacking it and fleeing the scene.
It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects travelling in five vehicles attacked and shot at the driver of a courier vehicle before hijacking it and fleeing the scene.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

An alleged robber was killed on Friday and six other suspects arrested during a shootout with police in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the shootout happened on Friday morning around 9.30am after the men robbed a courier van at The Glen Mall in Gleneagles in the south of Johannesburg.

“It is alleged that an unknown number of suspects travelling in five vehicles - two sedans and three minibuses - attacked and shot at the driver of a courier vehicle before hijacking it and fleeing the scene. The driver managed to escape unscathed.”

The suspects loaded the goods from the courier vehicle into one of the minibuses and drove to Forest Hill.

“Crime intelligence led a team to a guest house where upon arrival there‚ a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects. Six suspects aged between 35 and 42 were apprehended‚ one of them was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. The seventh suspect was fatally shot during the shootout while others managed to flee the scene.”

Police found that some of the stolen goods inside the minibus were reported stolen in a hijacking in Cleveland during April this year.

“The police also seized a firearm with the serial number erased‚ a Toyota Quantum suspected to have been stolen as well as two ‘jamming devices’.”

READ MORE:

Woman who killed adoptive-dad-turned-husband sent for psychiatric evaluation

The murder case of the woman who is accused of shooting her adoptive-father-turned-husband was on Thursday postponed to next week in the Pretoria ...
News
3 days ago

Cops probed over missing Hout Bay fisherman

South Africa’s police watchdog has opened two cases of attempted murder following the disappearance of a Hout Bay fisherman during an anti-poaching ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Where is Deurick van Blerk? Missing Hout Bay fisherman's family speak out

Deurick van Blerk, 25, went missing after a run-in with an anti-poaching patrol in the early hours of Saturday morning near Hout Bay. 
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 365 suspected rhino poachers arrested in first half of 2018 South Africa
  2. Robber killed in shootout with police South Africa
  3. Inquiry likely to be disturbing as full extent of state capture unravels Ideas
  4. Tshwane’s 'R4k-an-hour' consultants get free stay at metro's offices News
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X