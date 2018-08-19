More than half of South Africans (54%) believe the future of the ANC is murky due to leadership issues and rifts in the ruling party‚ according to an Ipsos poll published on Friday.

This is despite the ANC having a 60% majority in Parliament.

“As can be expected‚ larger proportions of supporters of the main opposition parties (the DA and the EFF) agree that the ANC has an uncertain future‚ but it is interesting to note that over half (52%) of ANC supporters also agree.”