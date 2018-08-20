Further delays are on the cards in the disciplinary inquiry against suspended SA Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane.

This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa rejected his demand to halt either the disciplinary inquiry against Moyane as an individual or the commission of inquiry into governance and administration at SARS‚ chaired by retired supreme court judge Robert Nugent.

Ramaphosa wrote to Moyane's attorney Eric Mabuza on Friday informing him of his decision to continue with both processes‚ after Moyane objected to them being held simultaneously.

Monday was the deadline set by chairman of the disciplinary inquiry Azhar Bham for Moyane to file an affidavit responding to the charges set out against him in an affidavit by former finance minister and current public enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Moyane's attorney‚ Eric Mabuza‚ had written to Ramaphosa raising his objection over the two processes in July. Ramaphosa replied that he would respond to the demands by Moyane after Bham had heard the matter himself and made a ruling on it.

Nugent had dismissed Moyane's objections to process. Bham had done the same at the end of July‚ leaving Ramaphosa as the final arbiter.

Mabuza on Monday said he had written to Bham to indicate that he needed time to consult Moyane after Ramaphosa informed him of his decision on Friday.

Mabuza said he would consult Moyane over whether to challenge Ramaphosa‚ Bham or Nugent - or all three - in court over the decision.

This comes as Nugent is set to resume public hearings in the SARS inquiry on Tuesday.

- BusinessLIVE