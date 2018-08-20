The commission of inquiry into state capture might be able to dig up the truth about influence on those in power and abuse of state resources‚ but there are doubts whether evidence unearthed could lead to the successful prosecution of culprits.

The inquiry on state capture‚ led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ began on Monday with high expectations that South Africans may finally get to know how this web of corruption operated and how billions were looted from the state.

But visiting associate professor of law at Wits‚ Advocate James Grant‚ says there could be a problem when it comes to taking further action against those who have presented damning evidence that could implicate themselves and others in the looting.

Grant said the Commissions Act‚ which is the legal basis for the institution of the commission‚ relied on law of privilege which is based on a case which was in the Constitutional Court in 1996.

“It says there are two types of evidence – direct evidence. This is like testifying that ‘I murdered him’. The weapon that I used can be found at a certain place. If the police then go and find that weapon in that place that only you could know‚ it is damning but it is derivative evidence. In other words‚ it is different from what you have said.”