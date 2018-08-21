The Dutch Reformed Church will have to explain in court why it made an about-turn on a 2015 decision allowing homosexual pastors to be in relationships.

The matter is being heard in the Pretoria High Court‚ where Laurie Gaum; his father‚ well-known cleric Frits Gaum; Judith Kotze and Michelle Boonzaaier have challenged the Dutch Reformed Church’s decision to rescind its initial decision.

In 2015 the church ruled that it would allow pastors to marry homosexuals in the church and the church’s gay and lesbian pastors to be in sexual relationships. Following an extraordinary synod meeting‚ that original order was overturned less than a year later.

Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett SC‚ representing Gaum and the other ministers‚ said the reversal of the 2015 decision was procedurally flawed.