South Africa

Prison official stabbed by inmate in attempted jail break

21 August 2018 - 07:38 By NALEDI SHANGE
The Johannesburg High Court.
The Johannesburg High Court.
Image: Google Earth

A prison warden was stabbed by an inmate who attempted to flee from the Johannesburg High Court‚ the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday‚ said spokesperson Mocheta Monama.

“According to preliminary investigations‚ the inmate used a sharp object to stab the official twice before attempting to escape. He was caught in no time by the court security officials‚ with assistance from the general public who were within the court premises‚” Monama said.

No other injuries occurred.

“The offender is serving 2‚827 days for not obeying parole conditions. He is also facing two further charges for murder and robbery‚” Monama added.

The department intended to take tough action against the accused.

“The Department of Correctional Services will under no circumstances allow such brutality from inmates hell-bent to undermine the State. Firm disciplinary measures against the inmate will be taken and this is separate from a criminal case being [pursued] by the SA Police Service‚” he said.

Most read

  1. Mr Gay World returns to SA after Chinese crackdown South Africa
  2. Aid agencies rush to help survivors of deadly Lombok quakes World
  3. Cameroon opposition chief blames violence on Biya Africa
  4. Trump once again criticizes Federal Reserve, rate hikes World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

CCTV video shows moment of Genoa bridge collapse
Four challenges the state capture inquiry faced before it even started
X