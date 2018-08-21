A prison warden was stabbed by an inmate who attempted to flee from the Johannesburg High Court‚ the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday‚ said spokesperson Mocheta Monama.

“According to preliminary investigations‚ the inmate used a sharp object to stab the official twice before attempting to escape. He was caught in no time by the court security officials‚ with assistance from the general public who were within the court premises‚” Monama said.

No other injuries occurred.

“The offender is serving 2‚827 days for not obeying parole conditions. He is also facing two further charges for murder and robbery‚” Monama added.

The department intended to take tough action against the accused.

“The Department of Correctional Services will under no circumstances allow such brutality from inmates hell-bent to undermine the State. Firm disciplinary measures against the inmate will be taken and this is separate from a criminal case being [pursued] by the SA Police Service‚” he said.