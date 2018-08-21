The state is set to oppose bail for a couple who allegedly defrauded women of more than R1-million through an online dating scam.

Chinonso Pascal Eze‚ 33‚ and Pamella Mendrew‚ 26‚ appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on fraud charges.

The purpose of the hearing was to give the couple an opportunity to appoint a lawyer. The prosecution revealed that it would oppose the duo's bail application when they bring a formal application next month.

Hawks spokesman Captain Philani Nkwalase said Eze and Mendrew were arrested “for allegedly defrauding several vulnerable and unsuspecting women through an online dating scam‚ all to an estimated value of R1.2-million”.

He added: “During the arrest‚ the team seized a vehicle‚ cellphones‚ bank cards and statements suspected to be the proceeds of crime.”