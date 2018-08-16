South Africa

Cop in court for demanding R10‚000 bribe

16 August 2018 - 09:26 By Jeff Wicks
A Sydenham policeman who allegedly demanded R10‚000 to “make a fraud case go away” is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesman Moses Dlamini said the constable was detained on Wednesday.

“We arrested a constable for corruption after he demanded R10‚000 to make a fraud case go away. He was arrested after collecting money from a man in an entrapment operation‚” he said.

Dlamini said that the man‚ who had raised the alarm with Ipid‚ had been under investigation for fraud but the case was eventually withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

“The policeman threatened to resuscitate the case and demanded the bribe in return for making the case disappear permanently‚” he said.

