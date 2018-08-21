South Africa

Taxi ferrying Chinese passengers attacked in Joburg

21 August 2018 - 13:22 By Ernest Mabuza
Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack to establish more details on it
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

An 18-year-old male was shot dead when a taxi transporting Chinese passengers from Johannesburg to Krugersdorp was stopped by a gunman.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said the group was apparently on its way home after a trip to Mpumalanga on Monday evening.

“They were supposed to be picked up by arranged transport in Johannesburg (and taken) to their homes in Krugersdorp. They found that their taxi had been delayed and used another taxi to travel home‚” said Makhubele.

“On their way home‚ their taxi was stopped and an 18-year-old young man was shot at. We do not know the motive of the attack. We are investigating a case of murder.”

Makhubele said police were investigating all of the circumstances to find out more details about the attack‚ establish whether any belongings were taken from the victims and to ensure that they received counselling and support

“At the moment‚ we are concentrating on the issue of the murder. We will also investigate all the circumstances of the incident‚” said Makhubele.

This is a developing story.

