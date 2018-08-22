South Africa

Google Reviews plummet for family business after Adam Catzavelos' k-word video

22 August 2018 - 11:47 By Ernest Mabuza
A screenshot of a video of Adam Catzavelos using the 'k-word'.
A screenshot of a video of Adam Catzavelos using the 'k-word'.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

Adam Catzavelos' family business has taken a beating on Google Reviews on Wednesday after a video of him using the k-word went viral.

In the video‚ Catzavelos uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he visited. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

Following the discovery of his identity on social media‚ the company's website cannot be accessed while its Google Reviews have plummeted as users take to the platform to lambaste his actions. All of the 109 reviews gave the company one out of five stars.

In one of the reviews‚ someone using the name “Private Person” said: “Adam Catzavelos should hang his head in shame for the racist remarks he made whilst on holiday in Greece."

Another‚ Matthew Wesley Bergsteedt‚ said: “The company is run by racists! Please do not support‚ and if you’re doing business with them then please find someone else.”

Businessman Adam Catzavelos took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where ‘not a single k****r’ was around. Here’s how social media reacted.

READ MORE: 

You're fired! Family business sacks #AdamCatzavelos over k-word video

The family of Adam Catzavelos say they are appalled at his use of the k-word and have dismissed him from their business.
News
6 hours ago

Nike distances itself from viral k-word video rant of director's husband Adam Catzavelos

Sports gear manufacturer Nike has issued a response following a backlash to the video of Adam Catzavelos using the k-word‚ which went viral on ...
News
7 hours ago

Adam Catzavelos to be probed by SA Human Rights Commission for k-word video

The use of the insulting k-word slur by Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos will be investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission‚ ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Family sorry for hurt caused by Catzavelos as death threats are made South Africa
  2. Risk of load-shedding high on Wednesday evening South Africa
  3. K-word video backlash mauls Catzavelos as another company cuts ties with family ... South Africa
  4. Bain’s intervention at SARS led to high court litigation unit being cut South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X