Adam Catzavelos' family business has taken a beating on Google Reviews on Wednesday after a video of him using the k-word went viral.

In the video‚ Catzavelos uses the k-word to celebrate the fact that no black people were present at a beach he visited. It is unclear when or where the video was taken.

Following the discovery of his identity on social media‚ the company's website cannot be accessed while its Google Reviews have plummeted as users take to the platform to lambaste his actions. All of the 109 reviews gave the company one out of five stars.

In one of the reviews‚ someone using the name “Private Person” said: “Adam Catzavelos should hang his head in shame for the racist remarks he made whilst on holiday in Greece."

Another‚ Matthew Wesley Bergsteedt‚ said: “The company is run by racists! Please do not support‚ and if you’re doing business with them then please find someone else.”