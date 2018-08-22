South Africa

Adam Catzavelos to be probed by SA Human Rights Commission for k-word video

22 August 2018 - 11:15 By Timeslive
A screenshot of a video of Adam Catzavelos using the 'K-word'.
A screenshot of a video of Adam Catzavelos using the 'K-word'.
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

The use of the insulting k-word slur by Johannesburg businessman Adam Catzavelos will be investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission‚ attorney Buang Jones said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident went viral overnight‚ and the SAHRC was tagged by a Twitter user.

The commission's acting head of legal services‚ Buang Jones‚ responded: "We will institute a formal probe."

The SAHRC previously welcomed the two-year jail term handed down to Vicki Momberg for her repeated use of the offensive language after a traffic incident‚ and lodged a complaint against Velaphi Khumalo following his 2016 “hate speech” Facebook rants against whites.

READ MORE

Nike distances itself from viral k-word video rant of director's husband Adam Catzavelos

Sports gear manufacturer Nike has issued a response following a backlash to the video of Adam Catzavelos using the k-word‚ which went viral on ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Anger, defeat & disgust: Mzansi reacts to #AdamCatzavelos racist video rant

Mzansi responded with mixed reaction to a video of Adam Catzavelos using the k-word in a video which has gone viral.
News
2 hours ago

You're fired! Family business sacks #AdamCatzavelos over k-word video

The family of Adam Catzavelos say they are appalled at his use of the k-word and have dismissed him from their business.
News
1 hour ago

They found him! Man in k-word beach brag video tracked down by social media

After the Economic Freedom Fighters called for help to identify a man who took to social media to boast about a beach holiday where not a single ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Google Reviews plummet for family business after Adam Catzavelos' racist video South Africa
  2. Adam Catzavelos to be probed by SA Human Rights Commission for k-word video South Africa
  3. 'Murder mom' to swap prison cell for hospital bed South Africa
  4. Beauty queen on trial for ordering Canadian husband killed World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
X