'Attacked for being black': Lawyer badly beaten at Hartbeespoort Dam resort

Chairperson of the National Arts Council and lawyer Hartley Sandy Ngoato has been severely injured in what his family says was a racial attack.

A statement released by his family on Wednesday morning said Ngoato had been attacked on Sunday at the Schoemansville Oewer Klub Resort at Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.

The police confirmed the incident and said a man had been arrested.

The family quoted Thembelani Mpakati‚ a colleague and friend of Ngoato’s who was reportedly with him at the time of the attack.