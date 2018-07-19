An apparent argument over office space led to a senior Limpopo police commander allegedly calling a junior officer the k-word.

Now allegations have emerged that provincial police management is attempting to cover up the incident by having the junior ranked policeman‚ Sergeant Moses Molepo‚ charged for misconduct.

Molepo‚ who on Tuesday opened a criminal case against the Mankweng station commander‚ Brigadier Eddie Enslin‚ has now turned to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for help.

TimesLIVE has learnt the case of alleged racism is one of several the commission is investigating against different Limpopo police officers.

Approached for comment‚ Enslin referred TimesLIVE to the provincial police headquarters.

Molepo declined to comment‚ also referring TimesLIVE to the provincial police management‚ the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the commission.

The SAHRC's Limpopo head‚ Victor Mavhidula‚ confirmed Molepo had laid a complaint of racism with their office on Tuesday.

"The matter will be processed and assessed. After the assessment‚ if it falls within our mandate‚ we will investigate. Depending on the outcome of the assessment appropriate steps will be taken‚” said Mavhindula.

He confirmed the commission was investigating several other cases of alleged racism involving Limpopo police officials.

"One of those cases is before the Equality Court‚" he said.