South Africa

Pets evacuated as fierce fire rages at Joburg townhouse complex

23 August 2018 - 13:46 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A fierce fire raged at the Serengeti Sands townhouse complex in Sunninghill‚ Johannesburg‚ on August 23 2018.
A fierce fire raged at the Serengeti Sands townhouse complex in Sunninghill‚ Johannesburg‚ on August 23 2018.
Image: Twitter/ER24

A fierce fire was raging at the Serengeti Sands townhouse complex in Sunninghill‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said it was unclear how the blaze started but according to initial reports there were no injuries.

Meiring said pets and animals were evacuated from the complex and said approximately 10 units had been affected by the fire.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said in the region of 15 units had been affected.

Radebe said a preliminary investigation would be conducted once the fire was extinguished. Four fire engines were on the scene.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Sneaky leopard uses cars as cover to stalk prey South Africa
  2. Pets evacuated as fierce fire rages at Joburg townhouse complex South Africa
  3. Fourth KZN policeman linked to murder of suspect South Africa
  4. Doctor lied – Tower Hospital cannot be compared to Life Esidimeni, says Health ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X