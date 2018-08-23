Pets evacuated as fierce fire rages at Joburg townhouse complex

A fierce fire was raging at the Serengeti Sands townhouse complex in Sunninghill‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said it was unclear how the blaze started but according to initial reports there were no injuries.

Meiring said pets and animals were evacuated from the complex and said approximately 10 units had been affected by the fire.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said in the region of 15 units had been affected.

Radebe said a preliminary investigation would be conducted once the fire was extinguished. Four fire engines were on the scene.