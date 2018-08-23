Politics

Trump's SA land tweet 'unfortunate' - Sisulu

23 August 2018 - 13:37 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Image: David Harrison

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has described the tweet by US President Donald Trump on land expropriation without compensation as "unfortunate".

Sisulu said in a statement Trump's tweet was "based on false information"‚ adding that she would meet the US ambassador to SA to seek clarification on the matter on Thursday.

This was after Trump caused a firestorm on social media when he tweeted he had instructed his secretary of state to look closely at “South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and large-scale killing of farmers".

"The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation‚ Ms Lindiwe Sisulu‚ has noted the unfortunate comments on Twitter by the President of the United States of America‚ H.E. Donald J. Trump‚ on land redistribution and crime‚” said a statement by the department of International Relations and Cooperation.

"It is regrettable that the tweet is based on false information. The Minister has thus instructed the Department to meet with the US Embassy in Pretoria to seek clarification on the matter.”

