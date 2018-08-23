US President Donald Trump’s tweet about land expropriation in South Africa is an indication of the damage being done by the government’s “reckless” approach‚ says the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

The institute‚ which has launched an international campaign against expropriation without compensation‚ said the tweet was more evidence that the issue was having consequences for the country's international standing.

“Seen alongside South Africa’s decision to terminate its bilateral investment treaties‚ expropriation without compensation has prompted a great deal of concern about the security of their assets‚ particularly among the European investors most directly impacted‚” the institute said in a statement on Thursday.

“Even President [Cyril] Ramaphosa’s investment envoys have referred to the difficulties that expropriation without compensation has created for them in attempting to attract desperately needed funds to South Africa.”