The DA will not have the support of the EFF in the upcoming motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga‚ party leader Julius Malema said on Thursday.

Malema‚ speaking at a media briefing‚ said the EFF had submitted a motion of no confidence against Msimanga after the EFF caucus in Tshwane expressed concern over his move to suspend city manager Moeketsi Mosola.

“If the ANC brings a credible candidate‚ we will vote for them and if no party brings a credible candidate‚ we will stay out of voting. We are not going to support any party‚ we are going to support a credible candidate. Let each party tell the story of each candidate‚” Malema said.

Malema attacked Msimanga for firing the city manager‚ allegedly to protect a “blue-eyed child” of the DA.

“Our caucus in the city of Tshwane has indicated that the city manager is being punished because he is suspected to be the one who exposed that Msimanga hired Marietha Aucamp who did not have the required qualifications for the job‚” Malema said.

Mosola was notified of an intention to suspend him on Wednesday in relation to a lucrative tender alleged to have been unlawfully awarded to engineering consultants GladAfrica to manage the city’s infrastructure budget - worth up to R12-billion - over a three-year period.

Malema hinted that Msimanga was aware of the alleged corruption and was now using Mosola as a scapegoat to secure his political future.

“Solly says he didn’t know of the corruption but the city manager wrote a letter to the DA member and he cc’d Solly in that letter. Solly never said anything.

“He wants to be Gauteng premier‚ he needs their support so he is tip-toeing around the DA caucus‚” he added.