My father's death stripped me bare‚ says Mark Minnie's son

24 August 2018 - 16:01 By Michael Kimberley
Mark junior, the son of Mark Minnie, at the former Port Elizabeth detective's memorial service at the Dutch Reformed Church at Newton Park‚ Port Elizabeth on August 24, 2018.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

“I have never felt so much pain. You were the rock we stood on‚” said the son of former detective and author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island‚ Mark Minnie.

Mark junior was speaking at Minnie’s memorial service on Friday in the Dutch Reformed Church hall in Newton Park‚ Port Elizabeth.

He told about 80 friends and family who had packed the hall that he felt as if he had been stripped bare by the death of his father.

Minnie’s daughter‚ Brooklyn‚ also gave a moving eulogy‚ saying her father had been “brave‚ loving and crazy”.

The body of Minnie‚ 58‚ who wrote book about an alleged paedophile ring involving top-ranking apartheid-era Cabinet members with former journalist Chris Steyn‚ was found last Monday night at a friend’s farm in Theescombe.

He had a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm was found lying next to his body.

