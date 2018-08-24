Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to face tough questions to determine whether it is true that the Gupta family wanted to bribe him to accept an offer to become finance minister when he testifies in the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture on Friday.

Advocate Phillip Mokoena will be leading evidence and is expected to ask Jonas detailed questions on how the Guptas in 2015 allegedly offered him the job of finance minister and a R600‚000 bribe that would balloon to R600-million should he accept.

Jonas has recalled events of October 2015‚ when he met former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ who took him to the Gupta’s Saxonwold home.

The Sunday Times first reported in March 2016 that the Guptas offered Jonas the finance minister job if he agreed to certain conditions which included pushing for the approval of the controversial nuclear deal and getting rid of some senior officials at the National Treasury.

After the story broke‚ Jonas issued a statement saying: “Members of the Gupta family offered me the position of minister of finance to replace then minister‚ [Nhlanhla] Nene. I rejected this out of hand. The basis of my rejection of their offer is that it makes a mockery of our hard-earned democracy‚ the trust of our people and no one apart from the President of the Republic appoints ministers”.