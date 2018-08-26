Tselane Tambo claims she was 'dumped' by ANC in her time of need

The daughter of former ANC president Oliver Tambo has accused the ruling party of “dumping” her in her most vulnerable time of need.

According to City Press, Tselane Tambo claims she was 'dumped' in a sparsely furnished two-bedroom flat in Fourways by party members who she claims threatened to move her into a 'shack in Alexandra' when they discovered she was speaking to the media.

Tselane, who suffered a stroke in 2014, was reportedly living out of two suitcases for most of 2018, supported by a group of friends as she moved between various guest houses. She finally went to Luthuli House who set her up in the new development in Fourways, however she has complained that her new accommodation is 'too far from my life'.

She also complained about the noise levels, safety and the lack of proper food and medication.

However, a source told City Press the party had tried to assist, but their initial offers were rejected. The source also claimed she 'threatened' to go to the EFF if the ANC didn't help her.

Mantashe confirmed Tambo had contacted him and he said he had tried to help her.

Her brother, Dali Tambo, meanwhile claims he sends her money every month - amounting to approximately R1-million over the last two years.