South Africa

Tselane Tambo claims she was 'dumped' by ANC in her time of need

But the ruling party insists it has tried to help her.

26 August 2018 - 09:33 By TimesLIVE
Tselane and Dali Tambo at the opening of the OR Tambo Legacy Project at OR Tambo International Airport on July 23 2013 in Johannesburg.
HAPPIER TIMES Tselane and Dali Tambo at the opening of the OR Tambo Legacy Project at OR Tambo International Airport on July 23 2013 in Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy

The daughter of former ANC president Oliver Tambo has accused the ruling party of “dumping” her in her most vulnerable time of need.

According to City Press, Tselane Tambo claims she was 'dumped' in a sparsely furnished two-bedroom flat in Fourways by party members who she claims threatened to move her into a 'shack in Alexandra' when they discovered she was speaking to the media.

Tselane, who suffered a stroke in 2014, was reportedly living out of two suitcases for most of 2018, supported by a group of friends as she moved between various guest houses. She finally went to Luthuli House who set her up in the new development in Fourways, however she has complained that her new accommodation is 'too far from my life'.

She also complained about the noise levels, safety and the lack of proper food and medication. 

However, a source told City Press the party had tried to assist, but their initial offers were rejected. The source also claimed she 'threatened' to go to the EFF if the ANC didn't help her.

Mantashe confirmed Tambo had contacted him and he said he had tried to help her.

Her brother, Dali Tambo, meanwhile claims he sends her money every month - amounting to approximately R1-million over the last two years. 

MORE

EFF, ANC smell blood as exposés hurt Tshwane mayor

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will most likely lose the mayoral chain come August 30.
Politics
2 days ago

State capture: Mbalula, Williams to be grilled over Zuma, the Guptas

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula will be interviewed by state capture investigators on his claims the Guptas informed him about his pending ...
News
11 hours ago

No warrants of arrest yet for John Block and Christo Scholtz

A warrant of arrest will only be issued for former ANC Northern Cape chairman John Block and his business associate Christo Scholtz if they fail to ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trump tweet storm: Carlson responds to backlash over THAT SA land report World
  2. Police commissioner condemns killing of two cops in Gauteng, KZN South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'You're treating me like a black person': Man's tantrum, arrest goes ... World
  4. Tselane Tambo claims she was 'dumped' by ANC in her time of need South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Jonas’ scathing testimony at state capture commission
‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
X