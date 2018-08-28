A fire that erupted at a substation in Eikenhof‚ south of Johannesburg‚ plunging parts of the city into darkness and interrupting water supplies could be a deliberate act of sabotage‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday.

"This afternoon‚ it was brought to my attention that City Power officials suspect that the cause of the fire at Eikenhof substation on Monday may have been the result of a deliberate act of sabotage.

"A video has emerged which proves that the fire had originated outside the transformer at the substation. Further to this‚ the transformer appeared to have been maliciously damaged so that it would leak oil onto the fire. These facts are simply not consistent with a fire originating from an electrical fault‚" Mashaba said in a statement.