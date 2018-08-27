South Africa

Fire plunges parts of Johannesburg into darkness

27 August 2018 - 15:49 By Timeslive
A fire at a substation in Eikenhof on August 27, 2018 has led to a power outage in parts of Johannesburg.
A transformer fire at a substation in Eikenhof‚ Johannesburg‚ has led to a power outage in several suburbs.

City Power confirmed in a statement that the outage was affecting Johannesburg Prison‚ Kibler Park‚ Naturena‚ Alvida and Lougherin.

"Technicians have been dispatched to the site and we should be able to determine the extent of the damage‚" spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Rand Water said in a separate statement that the fire would also disrupt water supply to western parts of the city‚ as well as to Rustenburg in the North West.

