Fire plunges parts of Johannesburg into darkness
A transformer fire at a substation in Eikenhof‚ Johannesburg‚ has led to a power outage in several suburbs.
City Power confirmed in a statement that the outage was affecting Johannesburg Prison‚ Kibler Park‚ Naturena‚ Alvida and Lougherin.
"Technicians have been dispatched to the site and we should be able to determine the extent of the damage‚" spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
Rand Water said in a separate statement that the fire would also disrupt water supply to western parts of the city‚ as well as to Rustenburg in the North West.
#Eikenhoffire: Transformer at Eikenhof substation is on fire interrupting power in these areas: Kibler Park, Naturena, Alvida, Lougherin, JHB Prison, Rand Water.^SM pic.twitter.com/Sp4dWRaoka— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 27, 2018
UPDATE:@CityPowerJhb : Eikenhof 2 transformer exploded, kindly bear with us. Our technicians are currently busy with the matter.^LP pic.twitter.com/MaFkbzMRk9— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 27, 2018
An explosion of an electrical transformer at Rand Water’s Eikenhof Pumping Station will affect water supply to consumers in parts of western Johannesburg, the West Rand as well as Rustenburg in the North West province. #eikenhofpowerouttage [LE] pic.twitter.com/LuoSrpYdU1— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) August 27, 2018
The @CityPowerJhb transformer at Eikenhof exploded earlier. Pumping at the station has stopped as a result; and it will take time to recover from. #eikenhofpowerouttage [LE] pic.twitter.com/es34sMDZ3M— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) August 27, 2018