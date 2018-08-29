'He will always be my baby brother': sister of SA man sentenced to death in Vietnam

A Port Elizabeth woman whose younger brother has been sentenced to death for smuggling cocaine into Vietnam firmly believes he was a victim of trafficking – and has slammed the South African government for failing to assist one of its citizens.

Speaking on Tuesday, a tearful Chantal Coetzee said she had just heard about her brother’s sentence and another of her brothers was about to break the news to their mother – a particularly difficult task as it was her 67th birthday.

Overseas media reports on Tuesday said a Vietnamese court had sentenced Tyron Lee Coetzee to death for smuggling cocaine from Brazil into the Southeast Asian country.

Coetzee, 34, was arrested at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport in June 2016, carrying 1.46kg of cocaine in his luggage, the Ho Chi Minh City Law newspaper reported.

Coetzee’s trial began in May 2017 but it was temporarily suspended after he said he suffered from schizophrenia.

For Chantal, 42, and her family, their nightmare began in May 2016 when Coetzee was meant to travel from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth to visit her.

Instead, it appears, he travelled to Brazil and from there to Ho Chi Minh City.