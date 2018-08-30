South Africa

Coming soon: Marijuana beer. What could possibly go wrong?

'The common problem with the current format of beverages is that you drink too much of it and you’re too crushed'

30 August 2018 - 07:47 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/ KITSADA PANUTAT

Marijuana-infused beer is the latest development as the legalisation of the drug spreads in the United States.

According to Marketwatch, the beverage manufactured by Two Roots Brewing Company is already available in California and Nevada.

"Two Roots Brewing Co. has spent millions of dollars clearing that path, and shows just how convoluted it can be. To get its weed beer to the masses, the San Diego, Calif., startup had to engineer a new way for marijuana to enter a drinker’s blood stream, remove the alcohol from the beer altogether, and develop a multi-state production system that only infuses the pot into the drink when it has reached the state where it is sold."

The Marketwatch article said that giants in the industry such as Molson Coors Brewing Company, were betting on weed to rescue their sales as beer consumption continues to decline.

The article quoted Canopy Growth Corp Chief Executive Bruce Linton saying: “The common problem with the current format of beverages is that you drink too much of it and you’re too crushed.” 

