Marli van Breda‚ the sister of family killer Henri van Breda‚ will remain under the curatorship of an advocate until just after her 21st birthday late next year.

According to a statement on Friday by Louise Buikman‚ “in terms of the order granted by Justice [Robert] Henney today‚ my curatorship is extended until 29 November 2019”.

Marli was 16 when her brother killed their parents‚ Martin and Theresa‚ and older brother Rudi‚ and attempted to murder her‚ and turns 20 this year. She will be 21 in October 2019.

A report from Buikman‚ who was appointed as Marli's curator three years ago‚ was considered by the high court in Cape Town on Monday.

The rest of the week was required to “allow the trustees‚ who are parties to the application‚ to consider my report. The report and the court file remain confidential and will not be disclosed to the media‚” said Buikman.